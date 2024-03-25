Elon Musk says his brain chip company is already curing blindness

Elon Musk's brain-computer interface startup Neuralink is working on restoring eyesight, and according to Musk, the tech is already working on monkeys.

After announcing earlier this year that the first human patient has received Neuralink's brain-computer interface (BCI) and is recovering healthily, Neuralink founder Elon Musk has said the company's Blindsight implant is "already working".

The recent announcement from Musk comes after his brain-computer interface company Neuralink livestreamed a long update on the first human patient to receive the company's implant, Nolan Arbaugh, a 29-year-old man who was paralyzed from the deck down following a tragic diving accident eight years ago. The livestream showcased Arbaugh controlling a PC cursor using his thoughts, Arbaugh saying he has been enjoying long Civilization IV gaming sessions, and a demonstration of Arbaugh using the BCI to play Mario Kart.

With progress being conducted on "Telepathy" the BCI implant within Arbaugh's head, Elon Musk has already begun talking about a new chip coming out of Neuralink. The founder of the company took to his personal X account to reply to a video of him on-stage at a Neuralink event explaining the company is working on curing blindness, even in people that were born blind. Musk said, "Blindsight is the next Neuralink product after Telepathy".

Giving further details, Musk said that he should mention that the "Blindsight implant is already working in monkeys." Adding, "Resolution will be low at first, like early Nintendo graphics, but ultimately may exceed normal human vision."

