OpenAI is trying to sell its video-generation AI software to Hollywood

OpenAI has been taking its artificial intelligence software named Sora on the road to Hollywood, showing the technology to a select number of directors.

OpenAI recently revealed its upcoming video-generation software named Sora, which is set to revolutionize how videos are made through users simply typing out what kind of video they want created and then waiting for it to be generated.

The unveiling of Sora was certainly mind-blowing as the examples that were shown were almost indistinguishable from human-created videos. To be completely fair, the Sora-created videos did feature some tell-tale signs of AI-generated content such as errors with physics, human hands, and people walking. But, at a glance, or without knowing what these tell-tale signs are, the videos were would pass completely undetected by viewers.

Now, Bloomberg has reported that OpenAI, the creators of Sora, are now taking the new AI-powered tool to directors and film studios in Hollywood. The report doesn't state which film studios or directors have showcased the new technology, but an OpenAI spokesperson did confirm the company is trying to collaborate with the industry.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The use of AI-powered technology in Hollywood has been somewhat polarizing, with some directors such as Tyler Perry completely embracing the new technology by pausing an $800 million expansion of his gigantic Atlanta film studio to use OpenAI's upcoming tech.

On the other side of the fence is creatives, including Tyler Perry, who are worried about the impact Sora will have on the industry when it comes to jobs. Other industry figures have been much more vocal about their distaste of the technology, with Studio Ghibli cofounder Hayao Myazazi saying he was "utterly disgusted" by the use of the technology.