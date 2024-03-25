Gamer shown playing Mario Kart with Telepathy, Elon Musk's brain chip implant

The first patient to receive the brain chip from Elon Musk's company Neuralink has been shown playing iconic Nintendo game Mario Kart.

The courageous first patient to undergo treatment by Neuralink is a 29-year-old man named Nolan Arbaugh, who explained via a video posted to the Neuralink X account that he was unfortunately paralyzed from the neck down after a tragic diving accident eight years ago. Now, Neuralink has posted a new hour-long video to its social channels, providing an update on Arbaugh's health following the implant and demonstrating the capabilities of the brain-computer interface (BCI).

During the company meeting, which featured Arbaugh as a guest, Neuralink showcased a quick gameplay video of Arbaugh playing Nintendo's Mario Kart. The video shows some split screen gameplay against another player, and what is impressive is that its hard to distinguish which player is Arbaugh, demonstrating the capabilities of Neuralink's BCI. Notably, Arbaugh was playing Bowser, and after watching the video its quickly seen the level of dexterity Arbaugh can have using the BCI.

This isn't the first game Arbaugh has been able to play using Neuralink's brain chip, as the patient said that he has been enjoying Civilization IV gaming sessions for as long as eight hours at a time, and that the only reason he hasn't been playing more is because the BCI runs out of battery and needs be recharged. Lastly, the BCI implanted into Arbaugh's head is called "Telepathy" by Neuralink.