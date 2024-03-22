TT Show Episode 27 - PlayStation 5 Pro, Apex Legends Hacked, NVIDIA Blackwell, RTX 5090

The TT Show is back, and Jak and Kosta go through all of the latest news, including the PlayStation 5 Pro leaks, NVIDA Blackwell announcement, and more.

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss all of the PlayStation 5 Pro news, the leaked specs, Sony's answer to DLSS, the big bump to ray-tracing performance, and more. The duo also examines NVIDIA's next-gen AI Blackwell announcement and what the new architecture means for the GeForce RTX 5090 and the new RTX 50 Series.

During its big AI GTC conference, NVIDIA once again showcased how generative AI can be used to create realistic "digital humans" for games, with the tech already in the hands of developers worldwide. And with that, they go through two big 2024 games that could become killer apps for the next-gen GeForce GPUs

In the world of esports and competitive gaming, Apex Legends was hacked during a live tournament - a first. With competition paused and postponed, it sets a new precedent for competitive tournaments.

It's another jam-packed episode, with Jak and Kosta also discussing the canceled multiplayer Spider-Man game from Insomniac, a potential game-changing breakthrough for PC performance, and some truly stunning shots from SpaceX captured during the latest Starship launch.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show