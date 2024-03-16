SpaceX releases epic video of Starship blasting off in slow motion

SpaceX has shared an epic slow-motion video of the third orbital test flight of the world's most powerful and largest rocket, Starship.

Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

SpaceX has recently conducted the third orbital test flight for Starship, launching the world's largest and most powerful rocket from Starbase, Texas, on March 14.

The launch was deemed an overall success as Starship, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk taking to his personal X account to announce "Starship reached orbital velocity". Notably, the launch of Starship occurred on 22nd anniversary for the founding of SpaceX. While the third orbital test flight was a success, both the Super Heavy booster and Ship didn't make it back down to Earth, where it was scheduled to splash down in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX decided to execute its RUD protocol, or Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly, or boom, due to communications with the rocket being severed. The nearly 400-foot rocket fired all 33 first-stage Raptor engines in the early morning hours on March 14, creating a massive plume of smoke and then a speedy ascent into the clouds.

SpaceX announced that many mission objectives were achieved during the test and that all data gathered during the third orbital test will be used to shape Starship into the viable transportation method used to reliably travel to the Moon and eventually Mars.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2024 at 10:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags