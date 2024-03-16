SpaceX releases epic video of Starship blasting off in slow motion

SpaceX has shared an epic slow-motion video of the third orbital test flight of the world's most powerful and largest rocket, Starship.

SpaceX has recently conducted the third orbital test flight for Starship, launching the world's largest and most powerful rocket from Starbase, Texas, on March 14.

The launch was deemed an overall success as Starship, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk taking to his personal X account to announce "Starship reached orbital velocity". Notably, the launch of Starship occurred on 22nd anniversary for the founding of SpaceX. While the third orbital test flight was a success, both the Super Heavy booster and Ship didn't make it back down to Earth, where it was scheduled to splash down in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX decided to execute its RUD protocol, or Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly, or boom, due to communications with the rocket being severed. The nearly 400-foot rocket fired all 33 first-stage Raptor engines in the early morning hours on March 14, creating a massive plume of smoke and then a speedy ascent into the clouds.

SpaceX announced that many mission objectives were achieved during the test and that all data gathered during the third orbital test will be used to shape Starship into the viable transportation method used to reliably travel to the Moon and eventually Mars.