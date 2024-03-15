Star Wars Outlaws confirmed for this year, DLSS 3, Ray Tracing, and Reflex support on day one

Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft's big open-world game set in the iconic far, far away galaxy, and on PC it will feature ray-tracing with DLSS 3 support.

Star Wars Outlaws, from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment (The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), is described as the first open-world Star Wars game and will launch later this year.

The story is set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In it, you play Han Solo-like scoundrel Kay Vess as you "fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy's crime syndicates."

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

As part of its latest DLSS update and round-up, NVIDIA has confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will launch later this year and feature ray tracing, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and Reflex support. The announcement arrives alongside a new RTX-powered ultrawide trailer showcasing snippets of some of the game's planetary (and out-of-space) environments.

"Filled with distinct locations across the galaxy's outer rim, both iconic and new, players will be able to experience the Star Wars underworld like never before," said Tobias Carlsson, Technical Director at Massive Entertainment. "DLSS 3 gives us the performance headroom to bring our vision to life and to support additional ray tracing features, helping gamers fully immerse themselves in the adventures of Kay Vess and Nix."

These GeForce RTX features will be available in the PC version on day one. The game will use Massive's impressive Snowdrop Engine - most recently seen in its visually stunning Avatar game. Regarding its ray-tracing effects, the game will support NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) for shadows and ray-traced Global Illumination lighting. NVIDIA also notes that Star Wars Outlaws will be available on the GeForce NOW cloud streaming platform on day one.

Based on what we've seen so far, Star Wars Outlaws looks incredible, and with ray-tracing, it will look best on a high-end GPU. With the GeForce RTX 5090 rumored to be coming later this year, this could become one of those games that becomes a must-play for early adopters.