PS5 Pro specs said to be real: 33 TFLOPs, built-in AI accelerator, custom upscaling

More sources come out to say the leaked PlayStation 5 Pro specifications are accurate and real, including built-in AI accelerator and custom upscaler.

The leaked PlayStation 5 Pro specs appear to be accurate, according to a new report from Insider Gaming.

Sony's new PS5 Pro sounds like a heavy upgrade over the original console. Recent reports from Moore's Law is Dead sparked debate among gamers, as the YouTuber outlined substantial power jumps with the Pro model. Now Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson says the leaks were real. Henderson, who has close ties with the going-ons in the industry, has since been proven trustworthy with his reporting.

Insider Gaming claims to have seen the leaked PS5 Pro documents and that the information came from a verifiable PlayStation developer portal. According to Henderson, the PS5 Pro codenamed "Trinity" will have 33.5TFLOPs of power, representing a 225% increase in raw performance over the base PlayStation 5 model. Apart from the sizable performance increase, the Pro is said to utilize two new advanced proprietary technologies: a built-in AI accelerator, and something called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR), which is Sony's in-house answer to NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR upscalers.

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are big parts of the PS5 Pro's new horsepower, and Sony has been utilizing both of these technologies in varying degrees since the PS5 launched in 2020.

For instance, Sony's AI and ML teams have worked closely alongside first-party PlayStation dev teams for years to leverage real-world benefits from the PS5's ML capabilities. As a concrete example, Sony's AI/ML division collaborated with Insomniac Games to add new levels of detail in Spider-Man Miles Morale's suits.

Here are the specifications outlined by Insider Gaming's report, which sources the confidential PlayStation developer materials:

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (4x in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8 bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

Sony has yet to formally announce or confirm the existence of the PlayStation 5 Pro, but reports indicate it could release sometime in late 2024.

The PS5 Pro may pose an uncomfortable financial situation for Sony, however. The Japanese tech giant recently laid off hundreds of employees, closed studios, and cancelled projects in an effort to control its spending and costs.