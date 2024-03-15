Black Myth: Wukong will launch with full ray-tracing and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction support

Black Myth: Wukong will include a full path-traced lighting mode with support for DLSS 3.5. This could make it the killer app for the GeForce RTX 5090.

Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most highly anticipated game releases for 2024. It is an epic action adventure based on the legendary Monkey King and Journey to the West myth, powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5 technology. The game fully uses NVIDIA's RTX technologies, and several impressive RTX On trailers have dropped over the years.

2

Black Myth: Wukong will be a visual showcase.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

With the launch set for August 20, today comes word from NVIDIA and developer Game Science that Black Myth: Wukong will be one of the most visually impressive and cutting-edge (see: hardware intensive) PC games ever when it arrives in the second half of this year. In addition to DLSS 3.5 support (including Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction), Black Myth: Wukong supports full path-traced lighting.

Yes, this is the latest game to support full ray tracing, also known as path tracing. This technique presents realistic and cinematic lighting, shadows, global illumination, and reflections. It powers Cyberpunk 2077's incredible RT Overdrive mode, Alan Wake II's highest detail mode, and NVIDIA's path-traced Portal with RTX mod.

And it sounds impressive here.

Enabling Full Ray Tracing in Black Myth: Wukong sees environmental effects and detail taken to the next level. Reflections on water reflect all surrounding detail. Water caustics add further realism, accurately rendering the refraction and reflection of light. Fully ray-traced Global Illumination ensures lighting indoors and outdoors is pixel perfect, darkening areas where light is occluded or doesn't reach and realistically illuminating the world by bouncing light. And in concert with the lighting system, contact hardening and softening fully ray traced shadows are cast everywhere, rendering the smallest of shadows from leaves and pebbles, and those from geometry-rich buildings, the main character, and the gigantic bosses that must be overcome.

Best of all, you can see Black Myth: Wukong with full ray tracing in the latest trailer below. Wow. It's great to see the addition of DLSS 3.5's Ray Reconstruction, as it's a game changer for improving the fidelity of ray-traced effects like reflections. Rumors point to the launch of the GeForce RTX 5090 later this year, and this could very well be one game that will fully use NVIDIA's next-gen flagship.