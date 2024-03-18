Apex Legends pro players get hacked during NA finals, EA confirmed 'compromised'

Apex Legends pro players have been hacked mid-game by two individuals, sparking a response from Electronic Arts that has now postponed the tournament.

Seemingly, two individuals named "Destroyer2009" and "R4ndom" were responsible for hacking professional Apex Legends players during the North American Finals of Apex Legends.

The hack isn't one that you would typically expect as it didn't appear to be harvesting data or coming from within the professional players that were participating in the tournament. Instead, professional players were being given hacks from presumably two outside sources, and these hacks included classic cheats such as aimbot, wallhacks, and more. The hacks were given to specific pro players while they were in-game competing, raising massive concerns for the security of all accounts and the safety of the game.

The hackers targeted specific professional players mid-tournament, such as ImperialHal and Genburten, forcibly giving cheats, resulting in the players having to leave the game. In one instance, a professional player was given cheats and then immediately banned by Apex Legends' cheat-detection system.

Read more: Apex Legends pro player hack sparks grave warning for millions of gamers

The official "Apex Legends Esports" X account recently posted the above tweet, stating the "due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised, we have made the decision to postpone the NA finals at this time. We will share more information soon".

It shouldn't be understated how unprecedented hacking a finals match of a video game is to give professional players cheats in order to ruin the match, and such a hack, at the very least, indicates that EA needs to up its internal security protocols/anti-cheat, which is probably something the publisher/developer is working on right now.

Due to these hacks it's advised to be weary about playing Apex Legends as there could be widespread security vulnerabilities. It would be recommended to wait until EA or Respawn Entertainment make a statement about the hacks.