Sony is reportedly investigating the leaks surrounding PlayStation 5 Pro specs and performance

With the PlayStation 5 Pro specs out in the wild detailing a massive ray-tracing upgrade with AI hardware upscaling, Sony is now in damage control.

One of the most talked about and exciting gaming hardware stories of the year has been Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro (codenamed Trinity) specs, which were leaked via internal documents. Multiple sources, including Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, confirm the information as correct. The specs show a powerful ray tracing console with AI hardware to deliver Sony's custom DLSS upscaling tech, PSSR, or PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution.

The PS5 Pro is on track for a holiday 2024 release. It is 45% more powerful for rendering than the existing PS5 and has up to 3X the ray-tracing performance due to its potential use of the new AMD RDNA 4 architecture. Sony has yet to announce the console formally, and leaks have stolen some of its thunder. Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson suggests that Sony is currently in damage control.

Taking to X, he says, "Sony has launched an internal investigation into the leaked documents on Trinity as it leaked during a third-party rollout."

Adding, "Not sure on the implications yet as I don't think they can catch one individual, but Sony could reduce its third-party developer pool for new tech as a result." With this, it sounds like the leaks have come from a third-party PlayStation 5 developer (or multiple) and that the company will enact stricter controls on hardware information going forward. If Sony can identify the leaks' source, it could change any current agreements.

Based on the leaks, Many gamers expect big things from the PS5 Pro. The word is that with PSSR, the console could handle 4K 60 with RT in several titles - a significant improvement over the current hardware, which features lackluster RT performance compared to PC GPUs.

However, gamers should temper their expectations, at least a little bit, as it has rumors point to minimal gains on the CPU side - with tech outlet Digital Foundry stating in a recent podcast that games where performance is CPU limited, like Baldur's Gate 3, having a CPU with only a 10% boost to clock speeds won't be enough to push performance from 30 FPS to 60 FPS.