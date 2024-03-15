Engineers release terrifying and impressive video of a robot talking like a human

NVIDIA and Microsoft-backed humanoid robot Figure has published a new video of what it calls "Figure 01", a humanoid robot powered by OpenAI technology designed to simulate speech.
Figure, which raised $675 million in Series B funding at a $2.6 billion valuation received funding from companies such as Microsoft, OpenAI's Startup fund, NVIDIA, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and much more. The goal of the company is to develop "next-generation AI models for humanoid robots" and judging by the latest video posted by the company they are well along the way of achieving that.
The new video shows an engineer chatting with Figure 01, with the engineer asking the humanoid robot, "Can I have something to eat?" to which the robot responded, "Sure thing," and then proceeded to hand over a red apple. Figure 01 was then asked why it "did what it just did" while it was picking up trash from a table. The robot explained that it gave the engineer the red apple as it was the "only edible item I could provide you with from the table."
Notably, Figure 01 even responds with "uh" mid-sentence, which only produces a more unnerving reaction as speech capabilities close in on human levels.
