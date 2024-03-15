Engineers release terrifying and impressive video of a robot talking like a human

A newly published video by Figure shows a humanoid robot powered by OpenAI technology cleaning a table and eerily conversing fluently.

Published
2 minutes & 12 seconds read time

NVIDIA and Microsoft-backed humanoid robot Figure has published a new video of what it calls "Figure 01", a humanoid robot powered by OpenAI technology designed to simulate speech.

Figure, which raised $675 million in Series B funding at a $2.6 billion valuation received funding from companies such as Microsoft, OpenAI's Startup fund, NVIDIA, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and much more. The goal of the company is to develop "next-generation AI models for humanoid robots" and judging by the latest video posted by the company they are well along the way of achieving that.

The new video shows an engineer chatting with Figure 01, with the engineer asking the humanoid robot, "Can I have something to eat?" to which the robot responded, "Sure thing," and then proceeded to hand over a red apple. Figure 01 was then asked why it "did what it just did" while it was picking up trash from a table. The robot explained that it gave the engineer the red apple as it was the "only edible item I could provide you with from the table."

Notably, Figure 01 even responds with "uh" mid-sentence, which only produces a more unnerving reaction as speech capabilities close in on human levels.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2024 at 3:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags