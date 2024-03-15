Engineers release terrifying and impressive video of a robot talking like a human

NVIDIA and Microsoft-backed humanoid robot Figure has published a new video of what it calls "Figure 01", a humanoid robot powered by OpenAI technology designed to simulate speech.

Figure, which raised $675 million in Series B funding at a $2.6 billion valuation received funding from companies such as Microsoft, OpenAI's Startup fund, NVIDIA, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and much more. The goal of the company is to develop "next-generation AI models for humanoid robots" and judging by the latest video posted by the company they are well along the way of achieving that.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

The new video shows an engineer chatting with Figure 01, with the engineer asking the humanoid robot, "Can I have something to eat?" to which the robot responded, "Sure thing," and then proceeded to hand over a red apple. Figure 01 was then asked why it "did what it just did" while it was picking up trash from a table. The robot explained that it gave the engineer the red apple as it was the "only edible item I could provide you with from the table."

Notably, Figure 01 even responds with "uh" mid-sentence, which only produces a more unnerving reaction as speech capabilities close in on human levels.