Watch Japan explode its first private satellite just seconds after launch

A 59-foot-rocket designed by Japan's first private space company to launch a satellite has exploded just seconds after getting off the launch pad.
Space One, the company behind the rocket conducted its inaugural launch on Wednesday in an attempt to become the Japan's first private company to put a satellite into orbit. However, the flight of the rocket was "interrupted" seemingly seconds after the go button was pressed as the 59-foot, four-stage solid-fuel rocket exploded just seconds after lift off. The rocket explosion resulted in a plume of smoke, multiple fires, and fragments landing on and around the launch pad.
At the moment, it remains unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the explosion, but typically, during a time of launch, the pad where the rocket is stationed is completely cleared of any people - for this exact reason. Additionally, it remains unclear why the rocket called Kairos exploded, but what is known is that it was carrying an experimental government satellite designed to temporarily replace Japan's intelligence satellites if they happened to be knocked offline.
