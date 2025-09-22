Engineers demonstrate how to spartan kick their humanoid robot

Unitree engineers have showcased the new 'Anti-Gravity' mode in its G1 humanoid robot by repeatedly kicking it in the chest and back.

When engineers or companies discuss the future of humanoid robotics, they often focus on replacing menial tasks and monotonous jobs, allowing individuals to pursue more fulfilling endeavors. But what if you just wanted to kick the crap out of your new humanoid robot?

Unitree has demonstrated that technology has already been achieved, as the company behind the Unitree G1 humanoid robot has endured a beating, with the above video showing Unitree engineers running and kicking the poor robot to the ground over and over again.

Now, this isn't a demonstration of how buyers of this robot can kick the crap out of the G1; it's a demonstration of the G1's "Anti-Gravity" mode. Unitree is showcasing the G1's impressive stability and how it's able to pick itself back up quickly if it falls to the ground..

The G1 is designed for research, education, manipulation, and light real-world tasks. The G1 has multiple degrees of freedom, or jointed motors that enable it to move in ways that are impossible for humans. The humanoid robot is able to achieve this degree of stability with its 3D LiDAR sensors and depth camera, which allows it to perceive its surroundings in 3D. The G1 is capable of walking, running, climbing stairs, and gripping onto objects through its hands.

"This is Earth!" *Kicks the G1 in its chest*

Unitree is selling the G1 for $16,000, making it quite high for consumer use. But if you wanted to kick over a robot continuously, the G1 is a very affordable option given the price of the competition in the space.