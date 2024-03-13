Apple Vision Pro used by surgeons in a breakthrough experiment

The Apple Vision Pro has been used to assist in two micro spinal procedures at London's Cromwell Hospital, which is a first in the UK and Europe.

The Apple Vision Pro isn't just for having fun around the house or out in public, it has practical uses within hospitals, according to a recent report from Business Insider.

The report details a success story of surgeons at London's Cromwell Hospital using Apple's first-generation product to assist in two micro spinal procedures, which has been deemed a first in the UK and Europe. The two surgeons, Mr. Fady Sedra and Mr. Syed Aftab, used the eXeX software, which is an AI program designed for surgical organization and workflow optimization to enable hands-free access to important documentation on the patients and about the procedure.

According to Aftab the experience with working with the eXeX software greatly improved the way the surgeons were "able to deliver care to our patients" and the software provided a seamless interaction that has led to "improved efficiency within the Complex Spine team". This achievement highlights the potential for the Apple Vision Pro within workplaces and the multitude of use cases Apple's spatial computing software can provide users.

"It's a real privilege to be the first team in the UK and Europe to use this software within surgery, and I'm looking forward to seeing how this technology advances and the impact it can have across hospitals in the UK," said Aftab. "Working with eXeX to use the Apple Vision Pro has made a huge difference to the way we deliver care to our patients. The software is seamless and has improved efficiency within the Complex Spine team."

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

