OpenAI reveals its new text-to-video generator Sora will release 'later this year'

It was only last month that OpenAI revealed its upcoming text-to-video generator platform named Sora, and the general reaction to the new AI-powered tool was impressive yet concerning.

The upcoming AI-powered tool works exactly the same way as OpenAI's extremely popular ChatGPT, but instead of the chatbot responding to user prompts with text its capable of producing high-quality video, even to the point of photorealism. OpenAI took to its YouTube channel to share the above video showcasing Sora's capabilities and at first glance it appears some of the examples shown are shot with a real-life camera.

However, upon closer inspection of the examples tell-tale signs of AI-generated content begin to stand out, such as physics-based movements like people walking, hand movements, and more. OpenAI is currently "red-teaming" Sora to iron out these issues before its released to the public, which means people are pushing the AI model to its brink to bring these vulnerabilities to light so they can be fixed.

Now, Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, sat down with the Wall Street Journal to reveal that Sora will be released "later this year".