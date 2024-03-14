The Apple Vision Pro could launch in these NINE countries soon

The Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the United States but that could be about to change with nine countries rumored to be next.

The Apple Vision Pro has now been on sale for a few weeks having finally been released to the public on June 2. But the mixed reality headset, or in Apple's parlance the spatial computer, is only available to those in the United States right now. That's expected to change sooner or later, and a new report claims that it might know which countries will be next up on the release calendar.

According to that report, there are nine new countries that could potentially see an Apple Vision Pro release next. That's based on code that describes the addition of new languages to the Apple Vision Pro's visionOS software keyboard. Currently, only the English (US) and Emoji keyboards are offered in visionOS 1.1, but new ones are thought be be on the way according to code discovered by MacRumors.

Popular Now: Scientists unveil PC breakthrough that gives 2x speed without hardware upgrades

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the report, the following languages will all be added:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

If that is indeed the case it seems likely that the following nine countries will all see Apple Vision Pro releases sooner rather than later; Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK. Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

However, while this does all make sense it's important to remember that Apple could just be getting all of its ducks in a row for a future release at some point - these countries aren't necessarily the next ones on Apple's radar. A previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had suggested that Canada, the UK, and China would be the first three countries to be added to the United States in terms of Apple Vision Pro availability.

In terms of timings, a report by the supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested that Apple would make the Apple Vision Pro available to more countries before its WWDC event in June. The theory was that the event, aimed at developers from across the globe, could only really be focused on the Apple Vision Pro if it was available in more countries.

The WWDC event is expected to be held in the early part of June which means that an Apple Vision Pro expansion could arrive within the next couple of months.

The Apple Vision Pro currently starts at $3,499 for the 256GB model in the United States but international pricing is unclear. Local taxes would need to be added while international exchange rates would also play a part in the price Apple charges for the headset in other parts of the world.