AMD's Ryzen 8000G with integrated Radeon graphics outperforms China's Moore Threads MTT S80 GPU

Even after driver updates the Chinese-made Moore Threads MTT S80 GPU fails to match the performance of AMD's Ryzen APU line-up with integrated graphics.

Competition in the GPU space is good news for PC gamers because it leads to innovation and better value. However, outside of entry-level and mainstream performance, NVIDIA and GeForce dominate the discrete offerings, followed by AMD and Radeon.

2

Even in a best-case scenario playing DOTA 2, the Moore Threads MTT S80 GPU falls behind the Ryzen 7 8700G, chart credit: Computerbase.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

So even though it was humorous that the Chinese-developed Moore Threads MTT S80 got destroyed by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti when we checked in on its performance last year - it would have been excellent to have seen it reach the heights its hardware and specs point to. 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus, MUSA architecture delivering 14.4 TFLOPS of raw performance.

Well, it looks like we can add another knockout blow to the Moore Threads MTT S80, as German publication Computerbase has posted some new benchmark results that show the Ryzen 7 8700G with its integrated Radeon 780M graphics outperforming the MTT S80 by up to 90%.

Even the lower-tier Ryzen 5 8600G is 60% faster. Other GPUs in the review include the GeForce GTX 1650 and the Radeon RX 6400 - which are also much faster than the Moore Threads MTT S80.

AMD's latest line-up of Ryzen CPUs with integrated graphics has received positive reviews and feedback from enthusiasts and gamers thanks to its use of RDNA 3 graphics. For entry-level gamers, the new Ryzen APUs present an affordable way to start gaming with the option to add a discrete GPU (or save up for one).

Seeing the Moore Threads MTT S80 destroyed by a Ryzen APU like this is not a good look. A discrete GPU with direct access to 200W+ power and advanced cooling with large heatsinks and fans should be able to outperform the most basic of RDNA 3 configurations. However, it's not surprising based on what we saw last year with the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

On the plus side, drivers for the Moore Threads MTT S80 have improved over time, boosting performance in select titles - however, it's nowhere near the level Intel has managed with its driver updates for its Arc graphics line-up. The China-developed GPU looks fine for competitive gaming, with DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike, but it fails to work with some DirectX 11 games and pretty much all DirectX 12 titles.

Either way, the Moore Threads MTT S80 or its in-development successor - the Moore Threads MTT S90 - won't be making its way outside of the region (at least officially) as the U.S. government currently blocks Moore Threads Technology and its products.