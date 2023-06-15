All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Moore Threads MTT S80 benchmarked, less than GeForce GTX 1050 Ti performance using more power

New benchmark results for the Moore Threads MTT S80 show that it's now capable of DX11 gaming, though performance is terrible no matter how you slice it.

Published
2 minutes & 22 seconds read time

With NVIDIA dominating the GPU space, it's always good to see new players enter the game, Intel with its Arc Graphics line-up or Moore Threads, a Chinese-based tech company looking to create new GPUs for the PC gaming market.

But we already know that the Moore Threads MTT S80, even with its MUSA architecture with 14.4 TFLOPs of performance, 16GB of GDDR6, and a 256-bit memory bus, is something of a dud. Earlier this year, we reported on benchmarks for the new GPU appearing online, where South Korean outlet BullsLab showed it lagging the GeForce GT 1030. A passively cooled 30W GPU with only 2GB of VRAM and a 64-bit memory bus. Yikes.

The story isn't much better with the latest benchmarks, this time from Japanese outlet PC Watch, which shows the Moore Threads MTT S80 being absolutely destroyed by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 150 Ti. Not only that, but PC Watch came across several titles that didn't even run on the card, and the most prominent issues look to be around DirectX 12 and Vulkan-based games.

DirectX 11 titles running on the GPU is good news, but it's still a terrible showing for the Moore Threads MTT S80, which features a TGP (total graphics power) rating of 255W. On the plus side, PC Watch figures show an average of 142.3W power usage when gaming.

As for the results, well, take a look while considering that the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti features 4GB of VRAM and DDR5 to boot, a limited 112 GB/s of bandwidth, and a modest 75W TGP rating.

Thanks to Tom's Hardware for getting all these numbers.

Rainbow Six Siege (DX11)

  • Moore Threads MTT S80 - 35.0 FPS
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 165.5 FPS

Apex Legends (DX 11)

  • Moore Threads MTT S80 - 29.9 FPS
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 108.9 FPS

CS:GO (DX9)

  • Moore Threads MTT S80 - 92.5 FPS
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 211.5 FPS

Payday 2 (DX9)

  • Moore Threads MTT S80 - 72.6 FPS
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 104.3 FPS

Asetto Corsa (DX11)

  • Moore Threads MTT S80 - 3.5 FPS
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 318.9 FPS

Final Fantasy XIV (DX11)

  • Moore Threads MTT S80 - 32.8 FPS
  • GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 55.5 FPS

According to PC Watch, you're getting terrible performance, rendering errors, and other issues, too, so there's a massive disconnect between the Moore Threads MTT S80's performance and its specs. Just take a look at the driving game Asetto Corsa; the Moore Threads MTT S80 delivers single-digit performance of 3.5fps compared to over 300fps for the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. Based on the hardware and numbers, you'd expect performance for this 16GB GPU to be in the region of something like the GeForce RTX 3060.

tomshardware.com, twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

