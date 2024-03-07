Intel Core i9-14900KS delidded: 10C temperature reduction, and insane 432W power

Intel's new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor has been purchased, delidded, and tested: 10C temp reduction from delidding, 432W+ power used.

Intel's new flagship Core i9-14900KS special edition processor isn't available just yet, but that doesn't mean people don't have the new 6.2GHz CPU inside of their system... and now we have a delidded chip with some great results coming out of it.

The new Core i9-14900KS processor features 24 cores (split into 8 x P-Cores and 16 x E-Cores), offering speeds of up to 6.2GHz (6200MHz) out of the box and a 150W TDP. Let's see how that goes when it's delidded and pushed to the max, eh? A new processor designed for enthusiasts and overclockers and pushed to its limits is exactly what we all want to see.

The news is coming from overclocker "pakhtunov" who has used the new Intel Core i9-14900KS for thermal testing with the stock IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) and then again with the CPU delidded, and reapplied with a liquid metal solution. The overclocker used the DeepCool LS720 SE liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator for the Core i9-14900KS processor.

In its stock form, the Core i9-14900KS reached a toasty 85C temperature and consumed 376W of power in Cinebench R23 benchmark runs.

With the Core i9-14900KS delidded, the temps dropped by 10C down to 75C in Cinebench R23 runs. Moving over to Y-cruncher with the stock IHS, the Core i9-14900KS was running at an even more toasty 89C and using much more power, sucking down 432W. The Y-cruncher run with the delidded Core i9-14900KS ran 7C cooler at 82C, while power dropped to 409W.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor launches on March 14, and it should retail for the same $739 as other "KS" series processors before it.