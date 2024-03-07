Intel Core i9-14900KS delidded: 10C temperature reduction, and insane 432W power

Intel's new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor has been purchased, delidded, and tested: 10C temp reduction from delidding, 432W+ power used.

Published
2 minutes & 52 seconds read time

Intel's new flagship Core i9-14900KS special edition processor isn't available just yet, but that doesn't mean people don't have the new 6.2GHz CPU inside of their system... and now we have a delidded chip with some great results coming out of it.

Intel Core i9-14900KS delidded: 10C temperature reduction, and insane 432W power 602
Open Gallery 3

The new Core i9-14900KS processor features 24 cores (split into 8 x P-Cores and 16 x E-Cores), offering speeds of up to 6.2GHz (6200MHz) out of the box and a 150W TDP. Let's see how that goes when it's delidded and pushed to the max, eh? A new processor designed for enthusiasts and overclockers and pushed to its limits is exactly what we all want to see.

The news is coming from overclocker "pakhtunov" who has used the new Intel Core i9-14900KS for thermal testing with the stock IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) and then again with the CPU delidded, and reapplied with a liquid metal solution. The overclocker used the DeepCool LS720 SE liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator for the Core i9-14900KS processor.

In its stock form, the Core i9-14900KS reached a toasty 85C temperature and consumed 376W of power in Cinebench R23 benchmark runs.

Intel Core i9-14900KS delidded: 10C temperature reduction, and insane 432W power 603
Open Gallery 3

With the Core i9-14900KS delidded, the temps dropped by 10C down to 75C in Cinebench R23 runs. Moving over to Y-cruncher with the stock IHS, the Core i9-14900KS was running at an even more toasty 89C and using much more power, sucking down 432W. The Y-cruncher run with the delidded Core i9-14900KS ran 7C cooler at 82C, while power dropped to 409W.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor launches on March 14, and it should retail for the same $739 as other "KS" series processors before it.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$574.00
$574.00$543.99$543.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2024 at 5:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:overclock.net, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags