Intel's new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor launches on March 14, runs at 6.2GHz

Intel's upcoming special edition Core i9-14900KS processor is reportedly launching on March 14, which is just a week away from now.

The new Intel Core i9-14900KS will be the last high-end CPU the company makes for its LGA 1700 socket and the last desktop CPU from Intel that will go under the old Core branding. Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake-S desktop processors will launch under the Core Ultra 200 series branding, succeeding Meteor Lake with the Core Ultra 100 series CPUs.

Intel's next-generation LGA 1851 socket will launch later this year, ready for the next-generation Arrow Lake-S processors. So we'll have a new socket, a new chipset, and next-gen desktop processors that have some heavy changes on the way. You can read more on that below, but for now, the Intel Core i9-14900KS processor launches March 14 with 24 cores and 32 threads at up to 6.2GHz, the fastest CPU frequency from a CPU out of the box on the planet.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor launches on March 14, and it should retail for the same $739 as other "KS" series processors before it.

