Intel Core i9-14900KS with 6.2GHz CPU clocks spotted early at French retailer for $800+

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor isn't too far away now, with the limited edition CPU hitting a French retailer early and priced at over $800. Check it out:
In a retail listing by French retailer PC21.FR, the new Intel Core i9-14900KS limited edition processor costs €768.34 (&euro 640.29 without taxes), and the latter costs &euro 752.62 (&euro 627.19 without taxes) in either boxed or tray variant, respectively. This works out to around $827 USD (without taxes) and around $810 with taxes, respectively.
Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).
- Read more: Intel's new Core i9-14900KS launches in March, CPU at 6.2GHz runs HOT
- Read more: Intel's new Core i9-14900KS teased again: 150W TDP and huge 6.2GHz boost
- Read more: Intel's new Core i9-14900KS smiles for the camera, should rock 6.2GHz
Our friends over at Wccftech compiled a list of the Intel special edition CPUs, starting from the Core i7-8086K through to the upcoming Core i9-14900KS processors:
- Core i7-8086K: 6 Cores / 12 Threads / 5.00 GHz (Max) / 95W (Q2 2018)
- Core i9-9900KS: 8 Cores / 16 Threads / 5.00 GHz (Max) / 127W (Q4 2019)
- Core i9-12900KS: 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 5.50 GHz (Max) / 150W (Q1 2022)
- Core i9-13900KS: 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 6.00 GHz (Max) / 150W (Q1 2023)
- Core i9-14900KS: 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 6.20 GHz (Max) 150W (Q1 2024)