Intel Core i9-14900KS with 6.2GHz CPU clocks spotted early at French retailer for $800+

Intel's new limited edition Core i9-14900KS processor spotted at French retailer early, with pricing of $800+ but you'll get 6.2GHz out of the box.

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor isn't too far away now, with the limited edition CPU hitting a French retailer early and priced at over $800. Check it out:

2

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor listed (source: PC21.FR)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a retail listing by French retailer PC21.FR, the new Intel Core i9-14900KS limited edition processor costs €768.34 (&euro 640.29 without taxes), and the latter costs &euro 752.62 (&euro 627.19 without taxes) in either boxed or tray variant, respectively. This works out to around $827 USD (without taxes) and around $810 with taxes, respectively.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Our friends over at Wccftech compiled a list of the Intel special edition CPUs, starting from the Core i7-8086K through to the upcoming Core i9-14900KS processors: