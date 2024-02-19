Intel Core i9-14900KS with 6.2GHz CPU clocks spotted early at French retailer for $800+

Intel's new limited edition Core i9-14900KS processor spotted at French retailer early, with pricing of $800+ but you'll get 6.2GHz out of the box.

Published
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor isn't too far away now, with the limited edition CPU hitting a French retailer early and priced at over $800. Check it out:

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor listed (source: PC21.FR)
Open Gallery 2

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor listed (source: PC21.FR)

In a retail listing by French retailer PC21.FR, the new Intel Core i9-14900KS limited edition processor costs €768.34 (&euro 640.29 without taxes), and the latter costs &euro 752.62 (&euro 627.19 without taxes) in either boxed or tray variant, respectively. This works out to around $827 USD (without taxes) and around $810 with taxes, respectively.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Our friends over at Wccftech compiled a list of the Intel special edition CPUs, starting from the Core i7-8086K through to the upcoming Core i9-14900KS processors:

  • Core i7-8086K: 6 Cores / 12 Threads / 5.00 GHz (Max) / 95W (Q2 2018)
  • Core i9-9900KS: 8 Cores / 16 Threads / 5.00 GHz (Max) / 127W (Q4 2019)
  • Core i9-12900KS: 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 5.50 GHz (Max) / 150W (Q1 2022)
  • Core i9-13900KS: 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 6.00 GHz (Max) / 150W (Q1 2023)
  • Core i9-14900KS: 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 6.20 GHz (Max) 150W (Q1 2024)
Buy at Amazon

Intel® CoreTM i9-14900K New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$99.99-
Buy
$544.99
$544.99$548.99$560.73
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/19/2024 at 9:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags