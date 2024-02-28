Intel's special edition Core i9-14900KS processor with 6.2GHz, 150W TDP confirmed by retailer

Intel is just weeks away from launching its new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor, rocking 6.2GHz CPU clocks out of the box, and now it's been confirmed by another retailer.
Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).
Retailers expect to have the new Core i9-14900KS processor in the next weeks, whereas a Canadian retailer has the new special edition CPU listed for $1004 CAD, which works out to around $970. We only have a few weeks to wait for Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor, which will be the processor of choice for many overclockers and enthusiasts across the planet.
- Core i7-8086K: 6 Cores / 12 Threads / 5.00 GHz (Max) / 95W (Q2 2018)
- Core i9-9900KS: 8 Cores / 16 Threads / 5.00 GHz (Max) / 127W (Q4 2019)
- Core i9-12900KS: 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 5.50 GHz (Max) / 150W (Q1 2022)
- Core i9-13900KS: 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 6.00 GHz (Max) / 150W (Q1 2023)
- Core i9-14900KS: 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 6.20 GHz (Max) 150W (Q1 2024)
