Intel's special edition Core i9-14900KS processor with 6.2GHz, 150W TDP confirmed by retailer

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS special edition processor confirmed by another retailer, get ready for 6.2GHz out of the box with a 150W TDP.

Intel is just weeks away from launching its new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor, rocking 6.2GHz CPU clocks out of the box, and now it's been confirmed by another retailer.

3

Intel's limited edition Core i9-14900KS specs (source: Direct Dial)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU). Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS processor packs 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power spread across 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores, matching the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-14900KF (KF variant drops the integrated GPU).

Retailers expect to have the new Core i9-14900KS processor in the next weeks, whereas a Canadian retailer has the new special edition CPU listed for $1004 CAD, which works out to around $970. We only have a few weeks to wait for Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor, which will be the processor of choice for many overclockers and enthusiasts across the planet.