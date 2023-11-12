Intel Core i9-14900KS spotted at 6.2GHz inside of pre-built PCs with DDR4 RAM

Intel is working on a new "KS" Special Edition CPU in the form of the Core i9-14900KS processor, which will be the same as the Core i9-14900K in terms of cores and threads but feature huge 6.2GHz clocks out of the box.

The new Intel Core i9-14900KS processor will have an increased 150W TDP, up from the 125W TDP on the regular Core i9-14900K processor. The leaks are coming from an Israeli retailer listing the new Core i9-14900KS processor (with 36MB of cache and up to 6.2GHz) alongside 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Previously, we had the Intel Core i9-13900KS, which was the first consumer processor to hit 6.0GHz out of the box, so the company has something even more special for its latest Special Edition CPU: 6.2GHz clocks out of the box with the Core i9-14900KS. Impressive stuff if you want 6200MHz instantly without any manual overclocking.

It's weird to see a retailer offering such a blistering CPU with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and no discrete GPU. This is a very basic system, so I'd like to see the Intel Core i9-14900KS processor alongside something like 32-64GB of DDR5 RAM, a much bigger, Gen4-capable SSD, and a discrete GPU of some sort -- the GeForce RTX 4090 24GB in particular.

Inside, the Intel Core i9-14900KS processor will have the same 24 cores and 32 threads (8P+16E) as the Core i9-14900K, while its release should be in the first couple of months of 2024. It wouldn't surprise me to see Intel launch the new Core i9-14900KS processor at CES 2024, with a retail release in the weeks after.

