Intel's new Core i9-14900KS purchased early, full specs confirmed: 6.2GHz at 1.5V and it's HOT

Intel's new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor is barely two weeks away from launch, but the new CPU is already being purchased early and installed into a motherboard instantly.

7

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS with Direct-Die bracket (source: I_Leak_VN)

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

One particular user on Overclock.net forums, "pakhtunov," purchased not one but two of Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processors, while another user replied and said they managed to purchase one and had plans to delid and install the 14900KS processor into their motherboard tomorrow.

X user "I_Leak_VN" tagged me in a bunch of pictures of Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor, with a shot of the CPU itself, and the retail packaging they come in. As for the Core i9-14900KS processor itself, it will be the highest-clocked CPU on the planet when it launches with its 6200MHz frequency.

You won't get 6.2GHz across every core, as that's split up into:

3 x P-Core boost @ 6.2GHz

3 x E-Core boost @ 5.9GHz

All P-Core boost @ 4.6GHz

All E-Core boost @ 4.5GHz

So we're talking 3 of the P-Cores at 6200MHz, which is insane for out-of-the-box clock speeds... but you're going to need some serious voltage running through that new special edition Core i9-14900KS processor. In some posts that I_Leak_VN tagged me in -- you can see those below -- we're looking at 1.5V being pumped into the CPU by default.

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor features 1.5V by default, with a PL1 TDP of 150W and a PL2 TDP rating of above 253W. We should expect to routinely see 400W or higher sucked down by the Core i9-14900KS, which is something AMD just doesn't need to do with its high-end Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs; even the X3D variants don't use anywhere near this level of power to maintain high CPU clocks.

If you buy one of Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processors and want to keep the CPU clocks as high as you can, for as long as you can, over the coming years... you'll want to team it with the best CPU cooling you can afford. We're talking about a 360mm AIO liquid cooler by default or something more exotic like a custom loop system. These CPUs are going to run ridiculously hot, with huge voltages, power limits, and temperatures all skyrocketing at 6000MHz and over.

7

Using a Direct-Die cooling bracket on the special edition Core i9-14900KS shows the benefits of lowered CPU temperatures, with an SP score of 102, which shows the silicon quality. On the P-Cores, we're looking at 120, while E-Cores are at 67. The 120 score on the P-Cores is great, as it means these are some of the best-binned cores that Intel can use.

The lowered E-Core score makes sense, as they're not as important on a CPU pushing 6200MHz+ and beyond on exotic LN2 cooling setups, where we're going to see virtually all CPU world records broken in the coming weeks using the new Intel Core i9-14900KS special edition processor.

Intel will officially launch the special edition Core i9-14900KS processor on March 13.