Intel's new Core i9-14900KS smiles for the camera, should rock 6.2GHz CPU clock speed

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS processor has been spotted, but this time, the actual chip has been smiling for the camera... ready for its insane 6.2GHz clock speed... check it out:

Intel's alleged Core i9-14900KS processor (source: HXL on Twitter)

The new photo of Intel's alleged Core i9-14900KS processor has been posted on X by user "HXL". It will surprise users and gamers alike because, out of the box, the new Core i9-14900KS processor is expected to feature clock speeds of an incredible 6.2GHz, awesome.

In the photo, we see the SKU name -- Core i9-14900KS -- but the image hides the S-SPEC code. There's a QR code on the CPU that could allow someone to find out where this CPU came from. But, without that important S-SPEC code, we don't know how authentic this photo is. Considering Intel is only a week away from its CES 2024 keynote where the Core i9-14900KS should be officially announced, this feels kinda real to me.

Intel's new Core i9-14900KS and its magical 6.2GHz out-of-the-box CPU clocks is reportedly a pre-binned version of the Core i9-14900K with its maximum P-Core boost set to 6.2GHz. Intel will be slapping a higher TDP on this Core i9-14900KS, which will be boosted up to 150W TDP, compared to the 125W TDP by default on the Core i9-14900K (and all other K-series processors).

We should expect a higher price on the Intel Core i9-14900KS processor, just like all previous-gen "KS" series chips, with the Core i9-12900KS processor priced at $729 and the Core i9-13900KS processor priced at $699. As for when you'll be able to buy the 14900KS, we should expect a March-April 2024 release.