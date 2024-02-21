Apple Vision Pro owners can enjoy a 8K 3D MLS Cup Playoffs film right before their eyes

Owners of the Apple Vision Pro will soon be able to experience the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs in a whole new way via 8K 3D footage.

The Apple Vision Pro is now available to buy and with the 2024 MLS season kicking off today, Apple is trying to make sure that everyone makes the link between the two. The 2024 MLS Season Pass begins with a game between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake and Apple Vision Pro owners will be able to watch via the TV app on their headsets. But if people want to experience the true future of sports streaming, they're going to want to check out a new film covering the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Apple says that this is the first-ever sports film captured in Apple Immersive Video, a move that means that viewers can look forward to watching the footage in 8K3D with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio support. The result should be incredibly impressive, but it isn't yet clear exactly when it will be available to watch.

Instead, Apple simply said that it would be available soon.

This news comes as Apple gets ready to begin the second of a ten-season MLS Season Pass run that cost the company a cool $2.5 billion. The games can all be watched via the Apple TV app on a variety of devices including the Apple Vision Pro. Other options include Apple's devices as well as game consoles, smart TVs, and all good streaming devices.

Soccer fans will need to pay $14,99 per month or $99.99 per season to watch the MLS Season Pass, although those who subscribe to Apple TV+ do get a very slight discount.