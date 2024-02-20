Corsair's new K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% keyboard is compact and feature-packed

Corsair has launched a brand-new wireless keyboard for enthusiasts and gamers with the new K65 PLUS WIRELESS, and it looks beautiful thanks to the 75%-layout and stylish two-tone keycaps. Compact, powerful, and wireless, it ticks and checks many of the most sought-after boxes and features for a high-end keyboard.

7

Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS mechanical gaming keyboard, image credit: Corsair.

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

With two layers of sound-dampening foam and silicon, screw-in stabilizers, and PBT dye-sublimated keycaps (in midnight gray and silver), the K65 PLUS WIRELESS comes pre-installed (and pre-lubed) with Corsair's impressive MLX Red switches that we recently saw in the award-winning Corsair K70 CORE SE - which are hot-swappable so you can swap them out for full customization.

On that front, to coincide with the launch of the K65 PLUS WIRELESS, DROP Holy Panda X tactile switches are currently 50% off (via DROP.com). The K65 PLUS is a wireless keyboard with low-latency 2.4GHz for gamers, Bluetooth for mobile devices and tablets, and the ability to connect and switch between multiple devices. It's also compatible with PC and Mac.

7

Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS mechanical gaming keyboard, image credit: Corsair.

I've been going hands-on with the new K65 PLUS WIRELESS for a few weeks now, and it's a fantastic keyboard that nails the small-form-factor aesthetic without sacrificing usability or performance. The 75% form factor feels like a more natural fit for PC gaming than 60%, as there's room for decent key spacing, arrow keys, and some of the additional function keys - all you're losing out on is the Numpad.

Plus, it has been wonderful to game with a high-end wireless keyboard after sticking with wired keyboards for what feels like forever. A full review is coming soon. In the meantime, check out these shots of the beautiful K65 PLUS WIRELESS from Corsair and the wireless keyboard's specs.

7

7

7

Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS Specs