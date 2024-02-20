Corsair's new K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% keyboard is compact and feature-packed

Corsair has launched a brand-new wireless keyboard for enthusiasts and gamers with the new K65 PLUS WIRELESS, and it looks beautiful thanks to the 75%-layout and stylish two-tone keycaps. Compact, powerful, and wireless, it ticks and checks many of the most sought-after boxes and features for a high-end keyboard.
With two layers of sound-dampening foam and silicon, screw-in stabilizers, and PBT dye-sublimated keycaps (in midnight gray and silver), the K65 PLUS WIRELESS comes pre-installed (and pre-lubed) with Corsair's impressive MLX Red switches that we recently saw in the award-winning Corsair K70 CORE SE - which are hot-swappable so you can swap them out for full customization.
On that front, to coincide with the launch of the K65 PLUS WIRELESS, DROP Holy Panda X tactile switches are currently 50% off (via DROP.com). The K65 PLUS is a wireless keyboard with low-latency 2.4GHz for gamers, Bluetooth for mobile devices and tablets, and the ability to connect and switch between multiple devices. It's also compatible with PC and Mac.
I've been going hands-on with the new K65 PLUS WIRELESS for a few weeks now, and it's a fantastic keyboard that nails the small-form-factor aesthetic without sacrificing usability or performance. The 75% form factor feels like a more natural fit for PC gaming than 60%, as there's room for decent key spacing, arrow keys, and some of the additional function keys - all you're losing out on is the Numpad.
Plus, it has been wonderful to game with a high-end wireless keyboard after sticking with wired keyboards for what feels like forever. A full review is coming soon. In the meantime, check out these shots of the beautiful K65 PLUS WIRELESS from Corsair and the wireless keyboard's specs.
Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS Specs
- Form Factor: 75%
- Chassis: PC+ Steel plate
- Mounting Style: Top mount
- Sound absorbing foam: High-density foam + Silicon pad
- Colorway: Black/Gray
- Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT single shot
- Backlighting: Individually LED lit and per-key programmable
- Keyswitches: CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches, 45g actuation force, 1.9mm actuation distance, 4mm total travel, guaranteed for 70 million keystrokes
- Hot-swappable: Yes
- Connectivity: 2.4GHz/BT/1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- Battery Life: 266 hours with backlighting off
- Battery: Polymer Li-ion Battery
- Battery Charging: Charge via USB in 5-6 hours, depending on battery drain and usage
- Matrix: Full key rollover (NKRO) with 100% anti-ghosting
- USB Report Rate: Up to 1,000Hz hyper-polling
- On-Board Profiles: 4
- Media Control: FN shortcuts
- Brightness Control: FN shortcuts/Rotary dial
- Adjustable Height: Yes
- Palm Rest: No
- Plug and Play Operation: Yes
- Console Compatibility: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4,5
- Cable: 1.8 m / 6 ft, USB Type-C to Type-A, detachable, black, tangle-free rubber
- Dimensions: 320(L) x 136(W) x 35(H) mm/12.59(L) x 5.35(W) x 1.37(H) in
- Weight: 0.918kgs/2.02 lbs
- Warranty: Two years