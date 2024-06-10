Corsair Custom Lab adds personal style and lets you build your own keyboard and mouse

Corsair's new 'Custom Lab' is open, design your own K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and M75 WIRELESS mouse by picking and choosing different colors.

We got to check out the new Corsair Custom Lab at Computex 2024. It immediately reminded us of the Xbox Design Lab, which lets you pick and choose various colors and materials to personalize your own Xbox controller. Corsair plans to expand the features and functionality of the Custom Lab in the future, but the service is kicking off by letting you build a custom M75 WIRELESS mouse, a K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard, and an MM300 mouse pad.

These are the most recent Corsair peripherals and fantastic boot options. Both earned awards in our recent reviews, with the K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard, in particular, being one of the best keyboards Corsair has ever produced. Corsair Custom Lab lets you change the colors of individual keyboard keys and mouse buttons or choose from different styles and templates.

"It's an extension of the player and their personality," Thi La, President and COO at Corsair, says. "With our range of products, combined with Corsair Custom Lab capabilities, users can create and customize an amazing setup that reflects who they are."

At Computex, we saw a range of Corsair Custom Lab creations on display. Although we're only talking about style and aesthetic changes, this is the sort of endeavor you love to see as it adds a new layer to selecting a peripheral. Based on our discussion with the team behind Custom Lab, there are plans to expand the range of options (and supported products) to include materials, more designs, and more color options.

To check out the current range of design options, head to Corsair Custom Lab.