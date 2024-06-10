Corsair Custom Lab adds personal style and lets you build your own keyboard and mouse

Corsair's new 'Custom Lab' is open, design your own K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and M75 WIRELESS mouse by picking and choosing different colors.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

We got to check out the new Corsair Custom Lab at Computex 2024. It immediately reminded us of the Xbox Design Lab, which lets you pick and choose various colors and materials to personalize your own Xbox controller. Corsair plans to expand the features and functionality of the Custom Lab in the future, but the service is kicking off by letting you build a custom M75 WIRELESS mouse, a K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard, and an MM300 mouse pad.

Corsair Custom Lab adds personal style and lets you build your own keyboard and mouse 1
Open Gallery 4

These are the most recent Corsair peripherals and fantastic boot options. Both earned awards in our recent reviews, with the K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard, in particular, being one of the best keyboards Corsair has ever produced. Corsair Custom Lab lets you change the colors of individual keyboard keys and mouse buttons or choose from different styles and templates.

"It's an extension of the player and their personality," Thi La, President and COO at Corsair, says. "With our range of products, combined with Corsair Custom Lab capabilities, users can create and customize an amazing setup that reflects who they are."

Corsair Custom Lab adds personal style and lets you build your own keyboard and mouse 3
Open Gallery 4

At Computex, we saw a range of Corsair Custom Lab creations on display. Although we're only talking about style and aesthetic changes, this is the sort of endeavor you love to see as it adds a new layer to selecting a peripheral. Based on our discussion with the team behind Custom Lab, there are plans to expand the range of options (and supported products) to include materials, more designs, and more color options.

Corsair Custom Lab adds personal style and lets you build your own keyboard and mouse 4
Open Gallery 4

To check out the current range of design options, head to Corsair Custom Lab.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

CORSAIR H100x RGB ELITE Liquid CPU Cooler - 32 Dynamic RGB LEDs - iCUE-Ready

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.99
---
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$99.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2024 at 8:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:corsair.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags