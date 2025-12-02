Logitech's new wireless mechanical keyboard offers 12 months of battery life

TL;DR: The Logitech Alto Keys K98M is a $120 wireless mechanical keyboard designed for productivity, featuring hot-swappable linear Marble Switches, UniCushion sound absorption, tri-mode connectivity, and up to 12 months of battery life. Its customizable 98-key layout and AI tool support enhance workflow across Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS.

Logitech's new $120 productivity-focused mechanical keyboard sounds like a winner, and based on "substantial demand" in various markets, including China and Australia, it should definitely be on your radar. The Logitech Alto Keys K98M is a wireless mechanical keyboard that ticks all of the right boxes while including a couple of standout features.

It includes hot-swappable linear Marble Switches for a smooth, stable typing experience, paired with UniCushion full-frame gasket mount for sound absorption that delivers a "more refined and elevated typing sound." And with the Logitech Alto Keys K98M's transparent top case, you can see the UniCushion sound-dampening layer surrounding the high-quality PBT keycaps.

As a wireless keyboard, the Logitech Alto Keys K98M supports tri-mode connectivity, including low-latency wireless, Bluetooth, and wired over USB. Logitech notes that when you use the Bluetooth Low Energy mode without backlighting, the Alto Keys K98M offers an impressive 12 months of battery life on a single charge.

As a productivity board, the Alto Keys K98M offers a 98-key layout, customization options, and access to AI tools via the Logi Options+ App, with support for Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. And you combine this with the three different color keycap options, translucent frame, hot-swappable switches, and fantastic battery life, the Logitech Alto Keys K98M offers quite a lot for the $120 price tag.

"People want their workspace to be more than functional, they want it to inspire them," said Art O'Gnimh, General Manager of Core Products Group at Logitech. "With Alto Keys K98M, we set out to create a mechanical keyboard that feels personal and expressive, not just practical. From the satisfying sound and feel of each keystroke to the ability to swap keys and make it your own, Alto Keys transforms an everyday tool into something that brings joy, creativity, and focus back to the desk."