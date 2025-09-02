AMD's next-gen Zen 6 CPUs: TSMC 2nm 'N2P' CCD with TSMC 3nm 'N3P' IOD in 2026

TL;DR: AMD's next-gen Zen 6 Ryzen CPUs will leverage TSMC's advanced 2nm (N2P) process for CCDs and 3nm (N3P) for IODs, enabling up to 7.0GHz clock speeds, increased core counts, and enhanced cache. Launch is expected around late 2026 to CES 2027, marking a major leap in CPU performance and efficiency.

AMD will reportedly be using TSMC's new 2nm and 3nm process nodes for the CCD and IOD, respectively, on its next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs, solidifying rumors over the last few months.

In a new post from leaker "Kepler_L2" we're hearing that AMD's next-gen Zen 6-based Ryzen CPUs will use TSMC's bleeding-edge N2P process node for its CCDs and the N3P process node for the IOD, with the 2nm ramp from TSMC expected to begin in Q3 2026.

AMD has already confirmed that its next-gen Venice CCDs featuring new Zen 6 cores will be fabbed on TSMC's new 2nm (N2P) process node, while the IOD will be fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm (N3P) process node. Right now, Zen 5 chips are fabbed on TSMC's 4nm process node for the CCDs and 6nm for the IOD.

Inside the IOD you'll find the memory controllers, IO including USB, PCIe, the iGPU, and more. Inside the CCD we'll find the Zen 6 cores with each of the CCDs featuring up to 12 cores and 24 threads, with up to 48MB of L3 cache shared across the 12 cores. This is an increase from the 32MB of L3 cache shared across 8 cores on Zen 5... some big upgrades to get excited about.

TSMC's bleeding-edge N2P process node goes into volume ramp in Q3 2026 according to reports, so we should expect a huge CES 2027 unveiling for AMD's next-gen Zen 6 processors. Alternatively, a late 2026 reveal and launch, and an even bigger push at CES 2027 in the months after.

AMD will be tapping TSMC and its bleeding-edge N2X process node, which will be most of the magic making these insane 7.0GHz CPU clocks possible. This is one of the first times AMD has made multiple process node jumps, with 3 node jumps to get to Zen 6. Zen+ to Zen 2 went from 12nm to 7nm, while Zen 4 was using TSMC N5P (that was 3 node jumps) that saw 4.35GHz to 5.7GHz, and now Zen 6 will eat up 3 node jumps to N2X.

TSMC itself considers N2X to be a better node jump for some customers over its N2P process node, and AMD is taking full advantage of that, it seems with its next-gen Zen 6 processors and a possible 7.0GHz and above clock speed.

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 processors leaked so far:

Olympic Ridge & Gator Range: AM5 + FL1 sockets, TSMC N2X CCD chiplets + N3P IOD chiplet (or N6)

N3P IOD = 2 x 12-core Zen 6 + 2-core Zen 5 LP = 26 cores total (24+0+2) targeting over 6.0GHz clock speeds (6nm IOD likely has no LP cores)

There are references to both a TSMC N3P IOD without a decent iGPU, and also a TSMC N6 IOD with weaker (or no) graphics and less features. It's plausible that AMD will use N6 IODs for budget AM5 SKUs.

128-bit DDR5 memory controller

Medusa Point Big (MD51): FP10 socket, TSMC N2P CCD chiplet + N3P IOD chiplet (and/or N3P monolithic)

Chiplet variant = 1 x 12-core Zen 6 chiplet + 2-core Zen 5 LP = 14 cores total (12+0+2) (may get Zen 5 LP instead of Zen 6 LP for time to market)

Monolithic variant = 4-core + 8-core Zen 6c + 2-core Zen 5 LP = 14 cores total (4+8+2) (may get Zen 5 LP instead of Zen 6 LP for time to market)

8-16 CU RDNA 4 or 3.5 (+) iGPU (both architectures are referenced as possibilities, and there are different CU counts referenced between documents of different variants)

128-bit LPDDR5X memory controller

There are references to both an "N2 powderdorn CCD" for "AI 9 products" and a "monolithic N3P die" for "AI 7 / AI 5" class products (it seems "MD51" includes both high-end and mid-range variants)

Medusa Point Little (MD52): FP10 socket, TSMC N3P monolithic

2 or 4-core Zen 6 + 4-core Zen 6c = 8-10 cores total (2 or 4+4+2) (AMD has not yet decided if they want to go with 2 or 4 "full" Zen 6 cores)

4 CU RDNA 4 or 3.5 (+) iGPU (both architectures are referenced as possibilities, and there are different CU counts referenced between documents of different variants)

128-bit LPDDR5X memory controller

"MD52" is specifically listed as targeting "AI 5" and "AI 3" class products

Bumblebee (MD53): FP10 and/or FP8 socket: TSMC N3C monolithic

2-core Zen 6 + 2-core Zen 6c + 2-core Zen 6 LP = 6 total cores (2+2+2)

2-4 CU RDNA 4 or 3.5 (+) iGPU (both architectures are referenced as possibilities)

128-bit LPDDR5X memory controller

"MD53" is specifically listed as targeting the "budget laptop" market

Medusa Halo (MD5H): FP12 + FP11 sockets, TSMC N2P core chiplets + N3P IOD chiplet