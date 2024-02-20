Future USB-C AirPods Max could miss out on Adaptive Audio features

Apple was again recently rumored to be ready to refresh the impressive AirPods Max headphones in 2024, with the switch away from Lightning to USB-C thought to be the main change. There is no suggestion that the new headphones will feature any design changes this year, however, although rumors have hinted that there might be new colors to choose from, too. But a new report has suggested that potential buyers might miss out on a feature that otherwise might have been expected to be present.

That report comes via MacRumors and is based on a post by the Weibo user Instant Digital with the claim being that the new AirPods Max will "definitely" launch in 2024 but that they won't have Adaptive Audio features.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Adaptive Audio is actually a feature that encompasses three desperate features, all designed to offer new audio capabilities. Adaptive Noise Control, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness are all included. Adaptive Noise Control is designed to automatically adjust the active noise cancelation technology based on ambient sound to ensure that specific types of noise are blocked out, for example. Conversation Awareness lowers the volume of the audio being placed and enhances the voice of whoever is speaking to you, while Personailixed Volume adjusts the overall volume based on the surroundings.

However, all of these features require an Apple H2 chip as found in the second-generation AirPods Pro and it isn't expected that this chip will make the move over to the AirPods Max. Instead, it seems likely that the H1 chip will remain which leaves Adaptive Audio features on the table, at least until the next refresh which could come at an unknown time in the future.

This all means that even when the $549 AirPods Max are updated to use a USB-C port the best audio gear Apple makes is still likely to be the AirPods Pro thanks to their newer technology and support for MagSafe charging.

As for the new AirPods Max, they're tipped to launch in late 2024 but no firm details have been made available yet. Apple hasn't even confirmed that they are in the works, but reports continue to suggest that they are. Apple will need to switch them to a USB-C port before the end of the year regardless in order to comply with European Union rules. Those rules require USB-C charging to be used on devices like phones, accessories, and indeed, headphones and wireless earbuds. Apple already switched some of its products to USB-C including the iPhone 15 lineup.