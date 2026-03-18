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Nike and Beats bring a heart rate sensor to your ears with the Powerbeats Pro 2

Nike and Beats have announced a new collaboration: the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition, a new Nike reimagining of the Powerbeats Pro 2.

Nike and Beats bring a heart rate sensor to your ears with the Powerbeats Pro 2
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TL;DR: Beats Electronics and Nike have launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition earbuds, featuring built-in heart rate tracking integrated with the Nike Run Club app. They retain the Powerbeats Pro 2 hardware, including Apple's H2 chip, bass-focused sound, 45-hour battery life, and sweat-resistant design for fitness use.

Beats Electronics and Nike have announced a new collaboration, resulting in the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Special Edition earbuds, which feature built-in heartbeat tracking technology.

In a recent press release, Nike and Beats Electronics detail the Powerbeats 2, explaining that the new product is built on the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 platform but has been reimagined by Nike, introducing a bold new visual identity and fitness-driven branding.

Most of the changes are in the visual design of the new earbuds, while under the hood, the hardware remains relatively identical to the standard Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. They still rock Apple's H2 chip for smooth connectivity and ecosystem integration, along with noise cancellation and a transparency mode.

Nike and Beats bring a heart rate sensor to your ears with the Powerbeats Pro 2 1820260602298
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As for the sound profile, reports state that Beats has applied its typical tuning, with an emphasis on bass and energy meant to align with higher-tempo, energy-driven, workout-style music. Notably, there is no upgrade to the audio drivers or processing, so the Nike version will sound exactly the same as the standard Powerbeats 2.

Battery life is the same, offering 45 hours of total playback with the charging case. Physical characteristics such as sweat and water resistance remain, along with a secure ear hook fit that provides stability during running, lifting weights, or other high-intensity movement.

In addition to these features, the Powerbeats 2 Nike Special Edition earbuds come with built-in heart rate monitoring, which integrates with the Nike Run Club app. Users can track performance without needing a separate wearable. In India, the earbuds have been priced at $249.99, and when they release, they will be available in Apple Stores across the US.

Photo of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds
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News Source:gizmochina.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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