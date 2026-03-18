Nike and Beats bring a heart rate sensor to your ears with the Powerbeats Pro 2

Nike and Beats have announced a new collaboration: the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition, a new Nike reimagining of the Powerbeats Pro 2.

TL;DR: Beats Electronics and Nike have launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition earbuds, featuring built-in heart rate tracking integrated with the Nike Run Club app. They retain the Powerbeats Pro 2 hardware, including Apple's H2 chip, bass-focused sound, 45-hour battery life, and sweat-resistant design for fitness use.

Beats Electronics and Nike have announced a new collaboration, resulting in the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 Special Edition earbuds, which feature built-in heartbeat tracking technology.

In a recent press release, Nike and Beats Electronics detail the Powerbeats 2, explaining that the new product is built on the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 platform but has been reimagined by Nike, introducing a bold new visual identity and fitness-driven branding.

Most of the changes are in the visual design of the new earbuds, while under the hood, the hardware remains relatively identical to the standard Nike Powerbeats Pro 2. They still rock Apple's H2 chip for smooth connectivity and ecosystem integration, along with noise cancellation and a transparency mode.

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As for the sound profile, reports state that Beats has applied its typical tuning, with an emphasis on bass and energy meant to align with higher-tempo, energy-driven, workout-style music. Notably, there is no upgrade to the audio drivers or processing, so the Nike version will sound exactly the same as the standard Powerbeats 2.

Battery life is the same, offering 45 hours of total playback with the charging case. Physical characteristics such as sweat and water resistance remain, along with a secure ear hook fit that provides stability during running, lifting weights, or other high-intensity movement.

In addition to these features, the Powerbeats 2 Nike Special Edition earbuds come with built-in heart rate monitoring, which integrates with the Nike Run Club app. Users can track performance without needing a separate wearable. In India, the earbuds have been priced at $249.99, and when they release, they will be available in Apple Stores across the US.