Sabrent's USB-C universal docking station has near-limitless potential, is now 40% off

Sabrent's USB-C universal docking station, the DS-UICA, is 40% off right now! Near-limitless potential with ports and features galore.

Sabrent has a hefty 40% discount ($189.99 down to $114) on its USB-C Universal Docking Station (DC-UICA) which has near-limitless potential with a slew of ports and features that will amplify your computing experience.

If you've got a laptop, ultrabook, Chromebook, Android smartphone or tablet, Apple MacBook, iPhone, or iPad, then the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station would be your new BFF. We've got the entire thing connected through a 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) USB-C upstream host port that's designed for the latest systems.

Downstream, the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station features 2 x 10Gbps USB-C ports, 2 x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 USB-A ports, and 2 x 480Mbps USB 2.0 USB-A ports. The first four of those can deliver 5V/1.5A, while the latter will be perfect for keyboards and mice.

Sabrent's discounted USB-C Universal Docking Station features dual video outputs with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort ports, with an optional USB-C port for a display. You can have 4K 60Hz displays with DSC through the docking station, as well as 1GbE wired ethernet if the Wi-Fi on your laptop isn't good (or fast) enough.

Content creators will love the docking station, with a built-in dual microSD/SD card reader with UHS-I (104Mbps) support, with 3 x 3.5mm ports for audio out, microphone, and an audio in/out. Sabrent has also included a USB-C to USB-C cable and an external power adapter to power everything with the device charging at up to 80W.

Sabrent includes a 120W power adapter and a 70cm USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, with a sleek design that features a convenient cradle and LED status lights.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.99
$155.35$189.99$166.66
$729.99
$729.99$729.99-
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2024 at 9:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

