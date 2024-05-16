Sabrent's USB-C universal docking station has near-limitless potential, is now 40% off

Sabrent's USB-C universal docking station, the DS-UICA, is 40% off right now! Near-limitless potential with ports and features galore.

Sabrent has a hefty 40% discount ($189.99 down to $114) on its USB-C Universal Docking Station (DC-UICA) which has near-limitless potential with a slew of ports and features that will amplify your computing experience.

If you've got a laptop, ultrabook, Chromebook, Android smartphone or tablet, Apple MacBook, iPhone, or iPad, then the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station would be your new BFF. We've got the entire thing connected through a 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) USB-C upstream host port that's designed for the latest systems.

Downstream, the Sabrent USB-C Universal Docking Station features 2 x 10Gbps USB-C ports, 2 x 5Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 USB-A ports, and 2 x 480Mbps USB 2.0 USB-A ports. The first four of those can deliver 5V/1.5A, while the latter will be perfect for keyboards and mice.

Sabrent's discounted USB-C Universal Docking Station features dual video outputs with HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort ports, with an optional USB-C port for a display. You can have 4K 60Hz displays with DSC through the docking station, as well as 1GbE wired ethernet if the Wi-Fi on your laptop isn't good (or fast) enough.

Content creators will love the docking station, with a built-in dual microSD/SD card reader with UHS-I (104Mbps) support, with 3 x 3.5mm ports for audio out, microphone, and an audio in/out. Sabrent has also included a USB-C to USB-C cable and an external power adapter to power everything with the device charging at up to 80W.

Sabrent includes a 120W power adapter and a 70cm USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, with a sleek design that features a convenient cradle and LED status lights.