Dell Pro Plus Earbuds promise to deliver clear and reliable audio in 'high-noise environments'

TL;DR: Dell introduces the Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525), business-focused wireless earbuds featuring Active Noise Cancellation, AI-powered microphones, and Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification for superior audio in noisy environments. With Zoom certification, Bluetooth 5.3, IP54 rating, and up to 33 hours battery life, they integrate seamlessly with Dell devices.

Although still focused on the business and professional market, Dell's audio products got an impressive addition last year with the arrival of the Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset. What made it stand out was that, in addition to being certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, it also delivered impressive comfort, audio quality, and ANC that made it double as a great pair of on-the-go headphones.

And now, Dell is planning to enter the wireless earbud market with the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525), featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone. The company notes that they're the first earbuds to receive Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification for "top-tier audio quality, even in shared or high-noise environments, and ensure the strictest performance standards."

Often, voice chat is a distant second for earbuds; however, the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds are primarily business-focused, so "clear, reliable audio" is a key part of the design. Dell Pro Plus Earbuds are also Zoom-certified and designed to integrate seamlessly with Dell laptops, docks, and software.

Like the Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset, the design boasts a lifestyle quality, featuring a compact charge and carry case, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 support for up to eight devices, and a compact Dell Wireless USB-C Audio Receiver for low-latency audio. For iOS and Android users, there's a dedicated Dell Audio Mobile App for customizing sound profiles and noise-cancellation settings, featuring touch controls that cover everything from volume to chat, ANC, and more.

The new Dell Pro Plus Earbuds also sound impressive in terms of battery life, offering up to 8 hours of listening time (which increases to 33 hours with the charging case) and up to 5 hours of talk time (16.5 hours with the charging case). And that's with ANC On. We'll be going hands-on with the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525) soon, so stay tuned for our full review. They're available now via Dell for USD 229.99.