You can now buy ASUS's new 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor for $1299

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM gaming monitor is now out for $1299: 32-inch QD-OLED panel with 4K at 240Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and more.

ASUS originally announced the ROG Swift PG32UCDM back in August 2023 with a second-gen Samsung QD-OLED panel, but has updated it with a third-gen QD-OLED panel and now it's available for $1299. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM gaming monitor (source: ASUS)

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM gaming monitor features a 32-inch QD-OLED panel, offering its beautiful blacks and insane-fast response time of 0.03ms (GTG). The 32-inch QD-OLED panel features a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) with a blistering-fast 240Hz refresh rate. It oozes class, style, and performance and needs to be matched with a high-end GPU to feed 4K at 240FPS.

ASUS has designed its new gaming monitor for blur-free action, even during the most intense gaming sessions -- 240FPS is glorious, as too is 4K, and on a QD-OLED panel -- it's the trifecta of awesome sauce -- with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility thrown into the mix.

ASUS has outfitted its new ROG Swift PG32UCDM gaming monitor with a third-generation QD-OLED panel, with a huge 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and beautiful colors. The new PG32UCDM is the first ROG monitor with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, with both HDR formats controlled through the OSD. VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black compliance is also here, offering the deepest black hues and dazzling colors, while the 99% DCI-P3 color gamut and true 10-bit color deliver stunning detail to videos.

There are multiple aspect ratios to choose from on the PG32UCDM, allowing gamers to select a 24.5-inch esports mode or 27-inch mode, depending on the games they're playing. ASUS includes ROG DisplayWidget Center, giving gamers a clean interface for accessing OLED Care functions and adjusting monitor settings effortlessly through their mouse.

It wouldn't be a new gaming monitor without AI, which is why ASUS includes ROG Gaming AI technology with Dynamic Shadow Boost and Dynamic Crosshair features to "enhance gaming experiences" on the new ROG Swift PG32UCDM gaming monitor.

When it comes to connectivity, ASUS throws everything but the kitchen sink into the ROG Swift PG32UCDM: we have DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, a 3.5mm headphone jack that can be used for many audio devices on the market, and more. The company includes a three-year warranty that covers panel burn-in for the QD-OLED panel, with an MSRP of $1299.

If you're looking at picking up the new ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM gaming monitor, you'll want to make sure you've got the CPU and GPU power behind you. I'd recommend an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER at the least, but the flagship RTX 4090 would handle 4K 240FPS gaming much better than everything else. AMD and its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX isn't too bad, but it doesn't hold a candle to the RTX 4090 at 4K 240FPS... other than that, this monitor looks absolutely delicious.