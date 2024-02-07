Nintendo throws a wet blanket on the Switch 2 releasing in 2024

Nintendo has released its financial report for the period ending March 31, and it has killed any hopes the Nintendo Switch successor will release in 2024.

The hype surrounding Nintendo's next console just had a wet blanket thrown on it as the company published its quarterly financial results for the period ending March 31, 2024.

The financial results showcased that the Nintendo Switch is continuing to sell well despite numerous expectations from industry analysts that sales will begin to decline in late 2023. Notably, Bloomberg Japan has gathered important information from company president Shuntaro Furukawa, who said the Nintendo Switch has sold a staggering 139.36 million units as of December 31, 2023.

While Furukawa didn't deviate from the strict script that didn't mention anything about a next-generation console, the financial results stated the company's "main business" going into FY2024-2025 will be the current-gen console, indicating that a Switch successor is currently on the back burner, or at least in the eyes of Nintendo. This statement certainly shook up the gaming industry, which expected Nintendo to release a new console sometime in 2024.

We will have to wait until Nintendo's next earnings call in May to potentially hear more about what the company's strategy will be for the remainder of the year/early next year. Additionally, the next Nintendo Direct presentation is scheduled for sometime next week.