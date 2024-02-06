Video of reckless Tesla driver using Apple Vision Pro headset behind the wheel goes viral

This is the second time since the launch of Apple's headset that someone has been filmed driving while using it (although the first one was staged).

Apple's Vision Pro has been making waves of one kind or another since its launch, and here's one very much in the misuse category for the mixed reality headset - namely wearing one while driving.

Yes, we've had a sighting of someone who has bought the expensive headset, and then used the hardware while driving a Tesla - you can see the filmed evidence in the above tweet.

Of course, the Tesla does have Autopilot on, but as you doubtless realize, that's considered a driver assistance feature, not an autonomous driving function. In short, you still have to be paying full attention in your Tesla while using it.

Tesla itself makes it very clear that its Autopilot (or the enhanced version, or full self-driving capability) are supposed to be used by a "fully attentive driver."

And busying yourself messing around with the Apple Vision Pro while in the driver's seat is very much not paying full attention. So much so that this incident prompted the US government to get involved, or more specifically, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.

In a separate tweet, Buttigieg reminded us that:

"ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times."

Hopefully this is the last such video clip we'll see on X (formerly Twitter) or anywhere else for that matter.

Another recent video showing somebody using the Vision Pro headset while driving turned out to be a fake, as Gizmodo reported - or rather, it was a staged event. The maker told Gizmodo they only used the headset for 30 seconds for the 'skit' while driving, but clearly even then, this is a highly irresponsible thing to do.

Whether the video in this case might also be staged, well, we obviously don't know for sure, but it doesn't seem like it.