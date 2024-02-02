Google wouldn't do it, so this developer built a YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro

Google chose not to launch a YouTube app for Vision Pro but that didn't stop one developer from building an app so people don't have to use its website.

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now officially on sale which means that people across the United States are picking the headset up from an Apple Store or waiting for it to arrive on their doorstep. They'll no doubt also set about downloading all of their favorite apps and enjoying all that they have to offer. But while Apple says that there are more than 600 Vision Pro apps available at launch, there are a couple of notable exceptions including Google's video streaming service, YouTube.

The lack of a YouTube app means that fans of the service will have to resort to watching content in Safari using the YouTube website, but while that will work, it's definitely less than ideal. And with visionOS not supporting adding websites to the Home screen accessing YouTube will mean opening Safari and then visiting the website manually. But that isn't something that developer Christian Selig wanted to do - so he created an app of his own.

That app, called Juno, is now available for download from the Vision Pro App Store for $4.99 and it works in much the same way that you might expect. When browsing for content the app will use a modified version of the YouTube website to make it appear more Vision Pro-like and add transparency effects. Watching video creates an automatically-adjusting window that will react to the aspect ratio of the content being viewed, too.

The whole thing looks like it will work well and at just $4.99 it's a drop in the bucket beside the $3,499 of the headset itself. And in the absence of a YouTube app proper, it's sure to be a much better option than using the website in Safari as well.