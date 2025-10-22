Samsung and Google's unveil Apple Vision Pro rival for half the price

Samsung has unveiled a direct competitor to the Apple Vision Pro, a new mixed reality headset born out of a collaboration between Google and Qualcomm.

TL;DR: Samsung's Galaxy XR mixed reality headset, powered by Google and Qualcomm, offers advanced features like dual 4K Micro-OLED displays, Google services, and AI integration at $1,800-about half the price of Apple's Vision Pro. It delivers 2-hour battery life, 256GB storage, and a 109-degree field of view, setting a new standard in immersive technology.

Samsung has unveiled its competitor to Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset, and it's about half of the price of the Vision Pro, while also powered by Google and Qualcomm.

The new Galaxy XR headset was developed through a collaborative effort among Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung, with Samsung contributing its hardware expertise, Qualcomm providing its Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor, and Google's Android platform enabling interoperability with a wide range of apps and software features. The Galaxy XR headset is lighter than the Vision Pro at 545 grams, versus Apple's 600-gram Vision Pro, but slightly heavier than Meta's 515-gram Quest 3.

The Galaxy XR boasts 2 hours of continuous battery life per charge and comes with a similar battery pack that provides extra charging capacity. As for software services, the Galaxy XR comes with a variety of Google services, including Maps, Photos, and YouTube, along with sports experiences through 50 new experiences created for XR by Adobe, Calm, Fox Sports, MLB, and more.

Additionally, Galaxy XR comes integrated with Google Gemini, enabling users to query the AI about what they are seeing on the dual 4K Micro-OLED screen that features a resolution of 3,552 x 3,840, or 27 million pixels. The display is capable of up to 90Hz and has a 109-degree field of view. As for storage, the Galaxy XR features a 256GB capacity and 16GB of RAM.

"This device represents the pinnacle of hardware and software innovation. With Google and Qualcomm, we are setting a new standard for immersive technology," said Lim Sung-taek, Samsung's VP for domestic sales

Galaxy XR has been priced at $1,800, which is exceptionally cheap compared to the Apple Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499, and the Meta Quest 3, which starts at $499.99.