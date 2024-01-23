Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset has sold out in a weekend

Analysts indicate that Apple has sold more than 150,000 units of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, but its popularity has caused shipping delays.

Last week Apple made pre-orders available for its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset, and while the price is certainly high-end that didn't stop hundreds of thousands of people pre-ordering the device.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has estimated that Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 Vision Pro units over the weekend, a truly astonishing number considering the headset is priced at $3,499, and $4,000 with extras. While Apple is undoubtedly very happy with the number of pre-orders for its first-generation device, the company reportedly only has between 60,000 and 80,000 units in stock at launch on February 2.

The demand for the Vision Pro has resulted in delayed shipping times, with customers now being informed they will have to wait between five and seven weeks to receive their order, while in-store pick-up will also be unavailable. Notably, analysts believe that Apple will be able to reach 500,000 units in 2024, but after those orders are filled Vision Pro demand will begin to taper off.

Rumors are pointing toward Apple working on a much cheaper and less powerful Vision Pro headset that would feature an iPhone SoC rather than a Mac one, along with a reduction in display quality.