Officials confirm an AI-powered Joe Biden is ringing people telling them not to vote

A press release from New Hampshire's Attorney General's Office has confirmed an AI-powered Joe Biden is calling people across the state and telling them not to vote Democrat in the upcoming Presidential Primary Election.

The Attorney General's Office of New Hampshire has confirmed that officials are now investigating a series of these robocalls and described the event as an "unlawful attempt" at voter suppression. According to the press release found on the New Hampshire Department of Justice website, the voice that reportedly sounds like the voice of President Biden informed recipients, "Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday."

Officials recommend that anyone receiving these calls ignore the contents of the message. NBC contacted Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who responded to the publication with "the campaign is actively discussing additional actions to take immediately." Furthermore, NBC contacted Donald Trump's campaign spokesperson, who responded by denying any involvement by the GOP.

"Not us, we have nothing to do with it," said the Trump spokesperson