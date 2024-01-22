MrBeast is about to close $100 million deal with Amazon over Prime Video

James 'Jimmy' Donaldson, or MrBeast, has announced that he will be giving away $250,000 to 10 random people who follow him and repost his latest X post.

James "Jimmy" Donaldson, more commonly known as MrBeast, is the biggest YouTuber in the world, and now reports indicate he's in talks for a massive deal over at Amazon.

Donaldson is known for his philanthropy and often out-of-this-world videos, such as spending 50 hours in prison, 7 days buried alive, recreating the viral Squid Game series, and so much more. With MrBeast being such a massive name in the entertainment industry, it's no surprise that everyone wants in on the action. According to a new report, MrBeast is currently in the final stages of a deal with Amazon to bring his content to the streaming service Prime Video for a whopping $100 million.

The deal was first reported by Puck News, which mentions that MrBeast will continue to make YouTube content with part of the deal for the series to have the first episode air on MrBeast's YouTube Channel before it moves over to Prime Video. Currently, it is unclear if that will continue throughout the entire series or if this is a once-off just for promotion, though we will get more information when the series is officially announced.

This Prime deal feels like the natural next step for the YouTuber but also demonstrates to fans that he won't be abandoning his channel anytime soon. However, despite having such massive success through other avenues of his businesses, the YouTube channel is still MrBeast's major breadmaker, allowing him to pull off his extravagant videos.

As of writing, there is no announced release date or any information on the premise of the show, but according to Puck News, it will take a competition format, something MrBeast is known for and does very well. More information will come when the deal is official.

In other MrBeast-related news, the YouTube star recently posted a full-length video to his X account, which was promptly followed by the Youtuber saying he was going to take the $250,000 generated through X's advertising revenue program and give it away to 10 random people that reposted his giveaway post and followed his X account.

As you can probably imagine, that post gained major traction across the platform, generating more than 200,000 comments, 2.2 million reposts, 1.1 million likes, and 57 million views (at the time of writing). MrBeast said in his giveaway post that he would be selecting the winners in 72 hours, and at the time of writing, the post was published 10 hours ago. So, depending on when you see this, you may still have a chance to enter the giveaway. Best of luck!