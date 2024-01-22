CD Projekt Red reveals if it will use AI to replace employees developing The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red has said if it will be using artificial intelligence to replace employees scheduled to work the increasing development of The Witcher 4.

CD Projekt Red is currently preparing to increase the number of hands on deck working the highly anticipated The Witcher 4, and the developer has revealed some details about how it will implement artificial intelligence.

The developer behind the critically acclaimed Witcher franchise of video games has said its planning on having around 400 people working on the next instalment in the franchise by the end of the year, with the production phase beginning sometime in 2024. The information comes from company CEO Adam Badowski who spoke to Reuters, saying the new project codenamed "Polaris" is a new triology that will expand the Witcher franchise.

Badowski was asked how the developer will implement artificial intelligence throughout its game production, and according to the CEO a team was formed to look into how AI could be incorporated, but never saw the technology as a means of replacing human employees. "We think that AI is something that can help improve certain processes in game production, but not replace people," said Badowski