Apple's 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops tipped for M3 refreshes within months

Apple will update the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models with new M3 chips in either March or April according to a new Bloomberg report.

Apple's Vision Pro launch in February will be just the beginning of a slew of new hardware releases it seems, with one new report suggesting that laptop cans will be able to choose between two new M3-powered models.

That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in the paywalled version of the weekly Power On newsletter that was later picked up by MacRumors. According to that report, Apple will unveil new M3-powered 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops in either March or April of this year.

Gurman reportedly said that Apple plans to release multiple MacBook Air laptops with M3 chips this spring, suggesting that it will be both the 13- and 15-inch models that are updated. This would be the first time that the two differently sized laptops have been released at the same time, with Apple previously staggering the two throughout the year. However, a simultaneous release does make sense especially when tied to the company's own in-house chip roadmap.

If the report is accurate we can expect the updated MacBook Air models to both be powered by M3 Apple silicon as well as gain support for Wi-Fi 6E. Both the chip and WiFIi upgrade are already offered in other Apple computers and the M3 debuted last year in the 14- and 16-inchMacBookk Pro alongside the 24-inch iMac.

Apple isn't expected to bring any major new design changes to either of the two MacBook Air models, suggesting that this will be a mere spec bump rather than a pair of all-new laptops. Apple is yet confirm the launch of course, but Gurman is normally well connected and accurate with these kinds of reports.