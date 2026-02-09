Apple iPhone 17e release 'imminent' says insider, M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros very soon

TL;DR: Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17e with the A19 chip and in-house 5G/Wi-Fi at $599, targeting emerging markets and enterprises. New M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pros, an M5 MacBook Air, Mac Studio desktops, and an updated Studio Display will also debut soon, enhancing Apple's product lineup.

Apple is about to unleash its new products for the quarter, led by the new iPhone 17e which is said to launch "imminently" as well as new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro laptops.

In his latest PowerOn! newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the new iPhone 17e will replace the iPhone 16e from last year, with the new A19 processor and its in-house 5G and Wi-Fi chips, all at the same $599 starting price. Apple will provide more features, all at the same cost.

Gurman explains: "Apple will market the 17e heavily to users in emerging economies and enterprises - two areas the company plans to target aggressively this year with both devices and software. Apple also could benefit from weaker competition. Though Alphabet Inc.'s Google is set to release a new version of its low-end model, the Pixel 10a, that upgrade isn't expected to add much. And Samsung Electronics Co. is focusing more on the high end".

Apple will also have a bunch of new Macs coming to market in the weeks and months ahead, with new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and a new M5-powered MacBook Air laptop. We'll also be greeted with new Mac Studio desktop systems that will drop after the spring Mac refresh.

There's also an updated Studio Display coming, with Gurman saying that he was told "looks quite similar to the current one" with new Mac minis also coming out later this year.