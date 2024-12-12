Apple itself leaks MacBook Air M4 in macOS 15.2 update, suggesting new laptops are imminent

Apple left references to MacBook Air M4 13-inch and 15-inch models in the macOS Sequoia 15.2 release, suggesting they're on track for early 2025.

The next-gen MacBook Air is already strongly rumored to arrive early in 2025, benefiting from the new M4 chip, and we've just seen a heavy hint that this is indeed what's happening - and it comes from Apple itself.

Apple's MacBook Air is a key part of its laptop line-up being the consumer-facing model (Image Credit: Apple)

MacRumors noticed that with the release of macOS Sequoia 15.2, the update for the operating system contained references to the "MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)," which are pretty clear clues that these new laptops are inbound.

We don't get a release timeframe, of course, but if Apple is putting files in place in macOS Sequoia right now, that suggests the launches are close at hand.

Of course, multiple rumors insist that's the case, too, and heavyweight leaker Mark Gurman believes that the MacBook Air M4 13-inch and 15-inch will turn up in Q1 of 2025.

That wouldn't be a surprise when you consider that Apple's Mac sales have dropped quite considerably throughout 2024, which must be a worry for CEO Tim Cook and the rest of the company.

Following up the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac - the new Macs with the M4 SoC that recently hit the shelves - a new M4-powered take on the MacBook Air should help to drive some fresh sales momentum.

The rumor mill thinks that the MacBook Air will be a modest refresh, and mostly all about the new M4 silicon - much like the MacBook Pro M4 was. Given the lack of spillage around exciting new features or design revamps, this seems very likely to be the case.