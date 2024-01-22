Palworld hits 1.5m concurrent players on Steam but serious bugs might dampen the party mood

Players are flocking to Palworld, but a bug relating to the memory reset drug is really bad news, and saved games are disappearing from Palworld too.

Palworld is the success story that keeps on gathering momentum, it seems, and the latest news is it has grabbed third position for all-time peak concurrent player numbers on Steam - while the flipside of the coin is a really nasty bug that's present in the game.

As announced on X (formerly Twitter), Palworld has exceeded 1.5 million concurrent players on Steam, securing third place in the all-time peak rankings as mentioned (beating out Lost Ark which is now in fourth on 1.3 million). Only Counter-Strike 2 (1.8 million) and PUBG (3.2 million) have ever done better.

At the weekend, Palworld passed the 1 million mark, but is swiftly gathering momentum - it also just hit 5 million sales.

Clearly, though, this unexpected surging population has brought its problems for the developer, including issues with server loads (where Epic came to the rescue) and a bunch of teething flaws bugs.

Some of those bugs are pretty nasty, though, and there's one in particular that PC Gamer highlighted - a major issue with the item known as the memory reset drug, which resets your skill points so you can reallocate them.

The developer explains:

"Currently, using the item 'Memory Reset Drug' that resets the player's status may reduce the player's capture power and make it impossible to recover. We are currently investigating this issue, so we apologize for the inconvenience, but please refrain from using it until the investigation/correction is complete."

As advised, you should steer well clear of using this reset for the time being.

Other nasty issues are present in the game, like saves being lost, and the developer is currently working with some 50,000 support requests from players (ouch).

In a tweet about the various other bugs in Palworld, a possible workaround is mentioned for saves that have gone, and restoration might be possible - check out the advice below.