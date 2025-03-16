All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Counter-Strike 2 breaks its Steam all-time high player peak record, once again

Counter-Strike 2 has broken its previous all-time player count and is dominating the Steam charts as the most-played title, doubling PUBG.

Counter-Strike 2 breaks its Steam all-time high player peak record, once again
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Counter-Strike 2 has set a new player peak record of 1,824,989, becoming the fourth highest on Steam, driven by its growing popularity and esports presence. Despite not surpassing PUBG's record, its rapid growth is attributed to its strong esports scene and high engagement on platforms like Twitch.

Valve's Counter-Strike 2 is undoubtedly growing in popularity as the first-person shooter (FPS) has once again shattered the all-time high player peak record, according to the charts.

2
2

The latest figures sourced from SteamDB indicate Counter-Strike 2 has smashed through its previous record of 1.72 million players with a new figure of 1,824,989. Notably, this isn't the highest all-time peak player count for Steam since records started, as that title is still held by PUBG: Battlegrounds, and its 3,257,248 players.

PUBG is followed by Black Myth: Wukong with 2.4 million and then Palworld at 2.1 million. Counter-Strike 2 is currently sitting in fourth place with 1.82 million, and at the time of writing this, it currently has 1.6 million concurrent players, which is a little more than double PUBG's concurrent player count at 760,000.

What is surprising here is that Counter-Strike 2 is growing in popularity, and seemingly quite rapidly, as it appears the game is reaching new heights in terms of players each month, as indicated by the above chart, which shows the steady growth of the title over the last three years. So, what is causing this spike? It's likely the esports scene holding the top spot on Twitch right now is contributing to the massive rise in players, with many of the streamers co-streaming the ESL Pro League, Counter-Strike 2's competitive esports tournament.

NEWS SOURCE:steamdb.info

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

