Palworld's crossplay update arrives in March - multiplayer across Steam, Xbox, PS5, and Mac

The developers of Palworld have announced that cross-play will be arriving in late March, alongside another highly requested improvement.

As announced by developers Pocketpair, Palworld's crossplay update will be arriving in late March. While an exact date was not specified, players will be pleased to hear that it's only a few weeks until they can take advantage of the feature.

Credit: Pocketpair

Crossplay will allow players to play multiplayer across all released platforms, including Steam, Xbox, PS5, and Mac. The update will also allow players to transfer Pals between worlds - another highly requested improvement. A range of additional fixes and improvements will also be deployed, with full patch notes made available upon the update's launch.

The crossplay update comes part of a broader roadmap, which includes the above features, an end-game scenario, and a range of new content additions. Notably, the developers plan to establish collaborations with games like Terraria - presumably in the form of new mechanics, skins or exclusive events.

Credit: Pocketpair

Palworld is still going strong in 2025, with a daily peak of 43,000 players at the time of writing. Player counts have declined slightly this year, falling from the 13th ranking in January to the 37th spot on the Steam charts. However, as players are given the opportunity to play with their friends, it's expected that this number will see a significant uptick.

The Palworld developers are still in hot water with Nintendo, with patent infringement lawsuits still pending in the domestic Japanese courts. However, case is unlikely to affect Palworld's prospects moving forward, as evidenced by Nintedo's smaller settlement demands of 10 million yen ($66,000 USD). Nintendo is proceeding with their own venture into 3D Pokemon - in the form of Pokemon Z-A.