ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition pushes performance to 4070 Ti and 7900 XT levels

With our reviews of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Founders Edition and the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2, we got a good look at what the reference design delivered over the existing GeForce RTX 4070. And yes, the pre-release hype was real - 1440p gaming performance faster than the previous generation flagship GeForce RTX 3090.

Throw in no price increase over the RTX 4070 launch MSRP, and the compact, super-efficient designs make the first SUPER GPU for the 40 Series pretty exciting.

As with all GPUs, there are multiple models, cards with more premium cooling, overclocked specs, and more. Today, our full review of the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition has gone live, and it's like getting a bonus chapter or SUPER-hero post-credits scene that adds to the story.

By pushing peak power consumption from 220W to around 240W and increasing boost clock speeds by 120 MHz, the result is an RTX 4070 SUPER model with average in-game performance that's right up there with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XT - cards with launch MSRP's of $799 and $899 respectively.

Here's a look at the average 1440p performance across our 15-game benchmark suite, including titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty, and Forza Horizon 5, with ray-tracing enabled where available.

With OC Mode enabled (an easy one-click process using GPU Tweak III), performance is only 2.2% slower than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and 5% slower than the Radeon RX 7900 XT. With a performance uplift of 17% compared to the RTX 4070, it's an incredible result that pushes performance into the $799 tier.

And this is without DLSS Super Resolution or Frame Generation enabled, two pieces of RTX tech that push performance even higher.

Is there a catch? A couple. First, with a price point of $690, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition is sold for much more than the $599 MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. However, with this premium, you're also getting exceptional thermal performance that is whisper-quiet even when in OC Mode.

Also, as we reported yesterday, AMD is currently running a promotion for the Radeon RX 7900 XT, where for this quarter, it's being sold for $749 USD or lower (we spotted models for $709.99 on Newegg), so the ASUS TUF model's pricing is closer to the 7900 XT than it is the RTX 4070 at the moment. Competition!

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition is a fantastic GPU - a true powerhouse for 1440p and even 4K gaming. It also makes it very clear why NVIDIA is launching a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER because it makes the current RTX 4070 Ti kind of obsolete.

Head here for the full review and more benchmark results.